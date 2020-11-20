Doom Eternal Still Coming to Switch as a Digital-Only Release

If you were looking forward to playing Doom Eternal on Switch but were concerned it wasn't coming, Bethesda has good news for you.

The company released a statement to IGN about the availability of Doom Eternal following a mass cancellation in preorders by way of GameStop. The game is indeed still on the way, but its distribution path has shifted.

"While Doom Eternal is 100% on track for an imminent digital-only release on Nintendo Switch, the absence of a physical release at retail resulted in cancelled pre-orders," Bethesda explained of the cancellations that triggered frustration and panic across social media platforms. As a result, anyone who purchased the retail version can expect a full refund.

The original Doom came to Switch as a cartridge release as well, but players ended up needing to download an additional component in the form of the multiplayer mode from the Nintendo Switch eShop anyway.

Unfortunately, there's still no concrete release date for when we can expect the game to make its debut on Switch. It could potentially be before the end of 2020 if we're lucky, but Bethesda has yet to confirm this. In fact, not much is known about Panic Button's port for the Switch at present at all. It still isn't clear, either, if the recently-released Ancient Gods DLC will be available or if it will be out at a later date.

We reviewed Doom Eternal upon release, however, and awarded it an 8.5.

"Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare."

Here's hoping the Switch port is indeed "imminent."