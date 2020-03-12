The Doom Eternal launch trailer is here and, well, it’s ever bit as over-the-top as you’d expect. Of course, we get plenty of the usual shooting, ripping, and tearing, but we also catch a first glimpse of a giant, Godzilla-sized demon. It’s likely this is the Icon of Sin, a super-sized baddie first hinted at, but not actually seen in the flesh, in the 2016 Doom reboot. But hey, enough of my prattling on – pop on your favorite heavy metal tune and check out the Doom Eternal launch trailer, below!

Looking bloody good! I’m excited (and frankly a little scared) to see what kind of horrible, horrible things you can do to that giant demon. Haven’t been keeping up with Doom Eternal? Here’s a quick official description:

Developed by id Software, Doom Eternal is the direct sequel to 2016’s Doom. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, Doom Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable Doom Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds. As the Doom Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.

Planning to play Doom Eternal on PC? You can check out the game’s system requirements here. Those who pre-order Doom Eternal get an updated of Doom 64, which includes an all new chapter, for free – get the details on that, right here.

Doom Eternal raises a little hell on Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia on March 20. The game will actually unlock slightly earlier on the evening of March 19 on PC. The Nintendo Switch version is slated to arrive sometime later in the year.