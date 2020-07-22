Don’t Panic: iOS 14 Beta 3 Temporarily Disables 3D Touch

According to the iOS 14 release notes, Apple has temporarily disabled 3D Touch in iOS 14 beta 3. This does not affect Haptic Touch-only devices.

Apple has Temporarily Disabled 3D Touch in iOS 14 Beta 3 - iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s Users, Don’t Penic

Apple released the third beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 just a while back. And since this is beta software, therefore some weird and wonderful quirks are to be expected. One of them is the unavailability of 3D Touch on devices that support it, which is anything released before the iPhone 11.

Before you completely panic, please note that the feature has been disabled just temporarily. It will be enabled once again in beta 4 or some other release of the software whenever it becomes available.

Apart from the above little nugget, you can expect the overall beta experience to be far better than the second release. Performance should be better across the board, but not perfect, obviously.

