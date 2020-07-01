The Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently discounted to $29, allowing you to save $10 instantly. Order today and receive the streaming stick tomorrow.

Save $10 on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick in this Limited Time Deal

If you are buying a TV in 2020, chances are that it already features a built-in YouTube app along with other services such as Netflix and Hulu. But, if you have no plan to upgrade to a new telly and just want to add smarts to your old TV then something like the Fire TV Stick is what you should invest in. Available for just $39, the Fire TV Stick is pretty cheap already, but right now it’s even cheaper thanks to this limited time deal. And to make things even better, Amazon says that if you order today, you will receive it tomorrow.

The Fire TV Stick plugs straight into your TV’s HDMI port, giving you access to tens of thousands of channels instantly. The only thing you need here to make it all happen is a Wi-Fi connection, that’s it.

Apart from the above mentioned services, you also get access to Alexa. If you have Alexa compatible hardware at home, then you can use the Fire TV Stick to control it all. It really does not get any more easier than this.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Endless entertainment – 500,000+ movies and TV shows, with thousands included in your Prime membership.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.

Live TV – Subscribe to Hulu, Sling, or YouTube TV for live content.

Free TV – Watch free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and more.

Listen to music – Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others.

Pick up the deal from the link below. There are no special discount codes or coupons you need to know about.

Buy Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in - Was $39, now just $29

While you are here, check out the following deals too: