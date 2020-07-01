Samsung’s 860 QVO 1TB SSD Gets the Biggest Price Cut to Date [Now Only $99.99]

The Samsung 860 QVO is a more affordable version of the reliable and popular 860 EVO series, but they are just as speedy and they’ll have your back, just like the more expensive counterpart. Fortunately for you, making your system faster and more responsive won’t have to be pricey because the 1TB SSD of the 860 QVO series is down to just $99.99, making it the biggest price drop we’ve seen so far.

Coming to the specifications, the 860 QVO hardly needs any introduction. Samsung has been a leader of flash memory-based products, incorporating V-NAND flash technology that boosts read and write durability for all SSDs made by the company. Samsung also provides a 3-year limited warranty and a 360TBW (Terabytes Written) life span.

That means you’re going to have to copy 360-times the amount of data belonging to the 1TB SSD in order for it to finally throw in the towel and by the time that actually happens, you’ll probably be shopping for a new drive. You also get 1.5 million hours of reliability, showcasing the product that comes out of Samsung’s factory. If you have trouble migrating your data from one drive to another, Samsung has made this process seamless as well.

You get a free data migration software that can be downloaded from Samsung’s website. It’s very easy to use, and all you need to have is both the older storage drive and the new 860 EVO SSD installed in your system.

So how about it? $99.99 for a 1TB SSD and that too from a brand as big as Samsung?