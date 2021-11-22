Arc System Works’ DNF Duel Looks Great in Brand New Trailer

A new DNF Duel trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the next fighting game in development by Arc System Works.

The trailer, which can be watched below, showcases the game's visual style, which is extremely close to that of Guilty Gear Strive, and some of the playable characters and their explosive special attacks.

The Dungeon and Fighter RPG franchise of 16 years is now back as a 2.5D fighting game! Join the battle as a Berserker, Inquisitor, Striker, Grappler, Ranger, and more!

Not much else has been revealed about DNF Duel today, but publisher Nexon confirmed that social media channels for the game are open on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DNF Duel has been revealed, alongside other games based on the Dungeon and Fighter franchise, last year. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

Guilty Gear Strive is the latest game by the DNF Duel development studio, Arc System Works. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.