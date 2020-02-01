DIYPC DIY-AI Series are Currently On Sale at Newegg

DIYPC's DIT-AI series of Mid Tower PC cases are perfect for computer geeks and PC builders, and this is due to a large number of features that this case offers like the tempered glass side panel, high amount of compatibility, and overall easy cable management for an overall clean look.

The features of this case are fantastic like:

Tempered Glass side panel The tempered glass side panel is sturdy and provides easier, optimized visualization while the system is running. If your coolers or fans have RGB, this side panel allows them to be on complete display.



Both Liquid and Air Cooling Ready These cases can accommodate both Liquid and Air cooling solutions, the front of this case offers support for up to a 240 mm radiator. This case also provides support for up to five fans in total, with one being pre-installed in the rear as an exhaust. This case comes with a magnetic dust filter that prevents dust buildup and makes cleaning more manageable as well.



Expandability The spacious room inside the case provides excellent compatibility with more significant components, and this case offers support for up to a 370 mm long graphics card and a 180 mm long power supply. This case also offers support for up to a 157 mm tall CPU cooler. On the inside, this case offers a total of five storage drive bays, with two 3.5" drive bays, two 2.5" drive bays and one 5.25" drive bay, this allows for a large amount of storage expandability. This case also offers a total of seven expansion slots for expansion cards.

Cable Management With this case offering a clearance of 23 mm behind the motherboard tray makes cable management much more manageable. This clearance also allows the builder to decrease the clutter from cables significantly.

Front IO This case offers a total of three USB ports, with one USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0. This case also provides the standard Audio in (Microphone) and Audio out (Headphone).



Add these fantastic features along with the lower price tag of $35.99 for the white version, and $36.99 for the black version of these cases makes this an excellent deal, especially considering that these cases typically cost $59.99.