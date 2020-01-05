DIYPC Rainbow Flash V3 Mid Tower PC Case Costs Just $44.99 on Newegg!

The Rainbow Flash V3 case is currently on sale for just $44.99, which is 36% off the original price of $69.99. This case offers support for ATX, Micro-ATX, or Mini-ITX motherboard allowing for a large amount of compatibility. This case also has a total of seven expansion card to be able to utilize this massive amount of expansion slots the installed motherboard will need a large number of PCIe slots. This case also offers a pre-installed ARGB LED ring fan in the rear of the case.

The features of the DIYPC computer case are:

Front ports The front IO ports are two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, and an audio in and out (HD) port.

Water Cooling support This case allows for water cooling support for up to 240 mm radiator.

Air Cooling support This case offers support for up to a total of six fans offering amazing cooling performance.

Cable Management Design The cable management design of this case is excellent, offering a lot of cable mounting holes. This allows the inside of your case, which is on display with the tempered glass panel, to be immaculate and neat.



Large GPU support This case offers support for up to 365 mm VGA card, which will allow the high-end VGA cards to be installed inside this case.

Dust filters To make sure that this case stays dust-free inside the case, this case comes with a magnetic dust filter at the top of the case. This magnetic dust filter is straightforward to clean.

Design of the Case The overall design of this case is fantastic, offering a mesh front allowing for your more than adequate airflow. This case offers a tempered glass panel to efficiently have your components on display, allowing for the RGB lights to be on full display. This case also has a PSU shroud, which has a cutout to show the PSU manufacturer, and this has a bottom-mounted power supply.



The DIYPC Rainbow Flash V3 typically costs $69.99; this deal on Newegg takes 36% off the initial price making this PC case costs just $44.99. This deal takes $25.00 off the typical $69.99 price of this PC case.