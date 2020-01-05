DIYPC Rainbow Flash V3 Mid Tower PC Case Costs Just $44.99 on Newegg!
The Rainbow Flash V3 case is currently on sale for just $44.99, which is 36% off the original price of $69.99. This case offers support for ATX, Micro-ATX, or Mini-ITX motherboard allowing for a large amount of compatibility. This case also has a total of seven expansion card to be able to utilize this massive amount of expansion slots the installed motherboard will need a large number of PCIe slots. This case also offers a pre-installed ARGB LED ring fan in the rear of the case.
The features of the DIYPC computer case are:
- Front ports
- The front IO ports are two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, and an audio in and out (HD) port.
- Water Cooling support
- This case allows for water cooling support for up to 240 mm radiator.
- Air Cooling support
- This case offers support for up to a total of six fans offering amazing cooling performance.
- Cable Management Design
- The cable management design of this case is excellent, offering a lot of cable mounting holes.
- This allows the inside of your case, which is on display with the tempered glass panel, to be immaculate and neat.
- Large GPU support
- This case offers support for up to 365 mm VGA card, which will allow the high-end VGA cards to be installed inside this case.
- Dust filters
- To make sure that this case stays dust-free inside the case, this case comes with a magnetic dust filter at the top of the case.
- This magnetic dust filter is straightforward to clean.
- Design of the Case
- The overall design of this case is fantastic, offering a mesh front allowing for your more than adequate airflow.
- This case offers a tempered glass panel to efficiently have your components on display, allowing for the RGB lights to be on full display.
- This case also has a PSU shroud, which has a cutout to show the PSU manufacturer, and this has a bottom-mounted power supply.
The DIYPC Rainbow Flash V3 typically costs $69.99; this deal on Newegg takes 36% off the initial price making this PC case costs just $44.99. This deal takes $25.00 off the typical $69.99 price of this PC case.