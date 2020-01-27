DIYPC Solo-T2-R Black Mid Tower Gaming Case is On Sale at Newegg!

DIYPC has a deal on their Solo-T2-R Black USB 3.0 ATX Mid Tower Gaming Computer case there are two models of this case currently available, one case that has a red design and a second model which has a blue design. Both versions of this case are now 38% off, making this case just $24.99. The red version also has a promo code of 27DVZN25, which takes an additional 10% off the already discounted price.

DIYPC's Solo-T2-R Gaming PC case is currently on sale at Newegg, For up to 38% off the initial price of $39.99

These cases show that your demand for quality and features doesn't have to come at a high price, these mid-tower cases offer ample space to accommodate ATX motherboard and high-end components, comes with two pre-installed fans. These fans are located in the front of the case and one found in the rear.

The Solo-T2-R Mid Tower Computer case has ample space for both first-time builders and experienced PC builders, this case offers support for up to a 160 mm tall CPU cooler, along with support for up to 375 mm graphics card. This case provides seven PCI slot, which offers flexibility for multiple graphics card solutions.

This case comes with two fans, and these fans are 120 mm LED in either red or blue LEDs, one fan is located on the front of the chassis and one 120 mm fan mounted on the rear of the case. This provides adequate cooling, but if you need more airflow, this case offers support for an additional 120 mm fan for a cooling upgrade.

The case offers an advanced cable management design, which keeps this case clutter-free along with a full black interior, Intel TAC 2.0, and a front panel dust-proof mesh design. The front of the case offers good front IO ports, one USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and two 3.5 mm audio interface ports.

Both models, the red design and the blue design, are on sale for up to 38% off the initial price. The model with the red design has an additional discount having a 10% off with the promo code of 27DVZN25. DIYPC's mid-tower gaming case is currently on sale at Newegg for up to 38% off the original price of $39.99.