Rosewill Nighthawk 117 ATX Full-Tower Gaming Case is On Sale

The Rosewill ATX Nighthawk 117 Full-Tower is a large computer case that has five fans pre-installed along with a fan speed controller. Rosewill ATX Nighthawk 117 Full-Tower offers support for a 420 mm long VGA card, along with support up to 180 mm High CPU cooler, with the overall larger size being significantly larger and allowing for much more storage expansion.

The Rosewill Nighthawk 117 ATX Full-Tower Gaming Chassis Is For Those Who Require A Lot of Real-Estate For Their PC Hardware

This case usually costs $129.99 but is currently 46% off that price, making this case just $69.99, along with the 46% off this case now has a promo code of 2YRENDCL32, which takes $10 off the price. This PC case offers terrific features:

Air Flow This case comes pre-installed with five fans with two fans being installed in the front, one on the bottom for air intake and two fans mounted at the top of the case for air exhaust allowing the cool air to go over your components. This case does offer support for up to six fans, with one being mounted on the rear for exhaust.

Storage Expansion This case offers a total of 8 HDD tray support, which has a tool-less installation, This allows for a massive amount of storage while these drives are cooled by the front two fans, ensuring that your HDDs don't overheat.

Support for Components The supported motherboard size is up to an E-ATX with a size of (12" x 10.3") and offers support for a graphics card length being up to 420 mm long. The only mounting location for a radiator, in this case, is located at the top, which offers support for a 280 mm radiator.



IO ports This case has some amazing IO located at the front port, and there are two USB 3.0, four USB 2.0 ports, an Audio In/Out, a slider for the fan speed control, and a Hard drive dock. This case is offering a hard drive dock on the top, which allows you to plug in a hard drive easily.



This large case typically costs just $129.99 but is currently on sale at Newegg, costing only $69.99 for the next four days.