Disney+ is Increasing its Price – How to Avoid it For a Year

We recently heard that Disney+ is raising its monthly price to $7.99 from March 26. The company announced the news back in December of last year and now users will have to pay $79.99 for the yearly subscription. Disney+ launched back in November of 2019 and less than two years later, the company is increasing the price of its service by $1. The increase in price will be implemented across each of its subscriptions in order to offset new productions' costs. However, if you want to stick to the same price tag for a year, there is a very easy way to do that.

Disney+ is Increasing Its Price By $1 to Meet Production Costs - You Can Avoid the Price Increase For a Year Right Now

As mentioned earlier, Disney+ is increasing its price by $1 across its entire range of subscriptions and the change will be in effect from March 26. What this means is that there are still a few days left for you. If you want to keep the current pricing plan for a year, all you have to do is subscribe to the Disney+ yearly plan right now. You will be charged at the current rate which you can enjoy for a full year.

As of right now, the year-long subscription costs $69.99. However, if you wait too long, the price will hike up to $79.99 overnight. The new price will reflect the changes that Disney+ is implementing. If you are currently using the service, you can change the monthly plan to the yearly plan from the company's account settings page. Moreover, you also have the option available to buy the annual Disney+ gift card from the company's official website.

Disney+ has promised a plethora of content which it will be producing in the coming months, To meet the demand of the content, Disney+ has decided to hike its price by $1. The service has over 100 million paid subscribers at its end and increasing the price will increase monthly revenue overnight. Subscribers of the service via ESPN+ and Hulu will also see an increase in price.

If you are an existing user or looking to subscribe to the service, it would be best to shift to the annual subscription before March 26. This will allow you to enjoy your favorite content for a full year at the same price. This is the first time the service has increased its price since its launch in 2019. However, it is good to know that the company is looking to expand the content.

