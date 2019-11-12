Disney+ App is Now Available on iOS and Android – Download Here

Disney's new streaming service has finally landed on iOS and Android. If you were anxiously waiting for the Disney+ app to hit your mobile devices, it is now available through the App Store and Play Store. If you're unfamiliar with what Disney+ app has to offer, let's dive in to see some more details on the service.

Disney+ App is Here for iOS and Android Coming in at $6.99 a Month

As we mentioned earlier, you can download Disney+ app on your iOS and Android devices right now. Once you have downloaded the streaming service, simply sign up and that's it. The streaming service from Disney was meant to launch at 3 AM Eastern Time, but the app launched a bit earlier than originally planned.

HBO Max Launch – a new Game of Thrones Prequel Plus 10,000 Hours of Content

If you are interested in getting Disney+ streaming service on your device, it is available at $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, with content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, 21st Century Fox, and National Geographic. The Disney+ app will feature upwards of 7,500 movies and TV shows on the streaming service, in 4K quality with HDR. The service will not have any advertisements whatsoever. The company is also producing original content titles which include The Mandalorian, available exclusively on the platform. A few TV shows will also be released later, which will have direct tie-ins with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The service is launching today in United States, Canada, and Netherlands. It will launched in Australia and New Zealand on November 19. If you're looking for a family subscription plan, a single Disney+ subscription supports up to four streams simultaneously. In addition to this, Disney+ also supports up to seven user profiles. What this means is that a single purchase of the Disney+ subscription can be used for your entire family, for just $6.99 per month.

This Camera App Uses AI to Remove People From Photographs

Disney+ app is also available to download on iPad and Apple TV, so if you haven't downloaded it yet, be sure to do so. Simply follow the links mentioned below to download Disney's streaming service on iOS and Android.

That's all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the Disney+ app and how it stacks up against the likes of Apple TV+ and Netflix. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Download Disney+ on iOS

Download Disney+ on Android