Windows 10 May 2021 Update (v21H1) Is Now Available for the Public!

Microsoft has started the process of releasing the latest version of Windows 10, the May 2021 Update. This is the second minor version being delivered after the release of version 20H2 in October last year and focuses on improving remote access and security.

"The May 2021 Update is purposely scoped to deliver important features that improve security, remote access, and quality - and engineered to provide a fast update experience," John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing, and Delivery wrote in a blog post.

We have released and evaluated preview builds through the Windows Insider Program over the past months and, based on the feedback gathered from our Insider community, we are now ready to begin a phased rollout.

Measured rollout of Windows 10 21H1 begins

The Windows maker will deliver the latest Windows 10 May 2021 Update following a measured rollout approach, which means not everyone would get this update right away. The company said that it's "throttling availability up over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all."

Considering the compatibility issues that inevitably come up after every new release, the Windows maker will also be forced to put safeguard holds barring some devices from getting the latest Windows 10 21H1.

Windows 10 May 2021 Update is available initially to select devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later, who are interested in experiencing the latest feature updates. If you want to upgrade, follow this path:

Open Settings app, click on Update & Security > Windows Update > select Check for updates.

If the update appears for you, you can simply select Download and install to get started. Since this is a minor update, it will be delivered like a monthly cumulative update to devices running Windows 10 versions 2004 or 20H2, which will translate into a faster update experience.

If you missed on downloading a copy of v20H2, you can no longer do that since Microsoft has pulled back the ISO files for the October 2020 Update.