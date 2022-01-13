Diablo Immortal Might Be Getting a Series First Class, the Blood Knight

Following the delay of Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal will likely be the only new game franchise fans are getting this year.

The mobile MMOARPG recently ended its Closed Beta, with plans to fully launch on both Android and iOS at some point in the first half of 2022. It might do so with a brand new class in its roster, though, not to mention one that's never been seen before in the franchise: the Blood Knight.

The rumor comes from WoWHead, which rummaged through the Chinese client files of Diablo Immortal and found a male character model and several spell descriptions or tooltips.

Skill Description Dash Stab When the target moves away from you, you will dash. When the target is in front of you, you will launch a barrage. Stab and Smash Pierce an enemy in front up with a pike and deal damage to it, then throw it onto the ground, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and Stunning them. Dark Conduits Shoot multiple veins ahead to link the enemies while dealing damage. It pulls enemies in its path toward it while dealing damage. Bloodsuck Continues to drain the life of surrounding enemies, continuously dealing damage and adding a drain effect. Bat Troop The Blood Knight summons a bat troop in a certain area for X seconds. While active, you can use the skill again to command the bat troop. Bat Troop will automatically track nearby enemies. Inflicts X damage to enemies within range every X seconds. Shadow Mass It gives you and your allies around a decoy force state. For every {3} regular attacks launched, a decoy will be generated to copy your attacks. Shadow Spear Toss a shadow spear ahead, dealing damage to all enemies in the path. Long-press the skill to charge, increasing flight distance, range and damage. Dark Edge If the enemy runs away from you, throwing Bloodcrush as ranged attack. If the enemy is near you, use Bloodblade as melee attack. Rotary Sweep Sweep attack the enemies by rotating the spear three times, dealing up to $ damage to nearby targets. You can move while attacking. Blackfogs Your body releases a black fog that lingers for X seconds, affecting nearby opponents. Monsters in the black fog are Charmed to attack other monsters. Opponents in the black fog cannot use Smart Cast. Blood Demon Gain Evil Blood when killing an enemy. When you have enough of it, you may cast the skill and turn to Blood Demon for X seconds. Blood Demon: Bloodstrike Strike a blood wave forward, inflicting damage on enemies in its path while knocking them away.

Of course, there's no telling whether this class will be released in time for launch. It could be in the works for a post-release update, for all we know.

As a reminder, confirmed Diablo Immortal classes include the Barbarian, the Crusader, the Demon Hunter, the Monk, the Necromancer, and the Wizard. All of these came from previous Diablo games. Would you be interested in playing the Blood Knight, judging from the leaked skill descriptions?