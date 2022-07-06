Menu
Company

Diablo Immortal “99.5%” Accessible for Free Insists Blizzard Boss, Studio’s PC Focus is Over

Nathan Birch
Jul 6, 2022
Diablo Immortal

Since launch last month, Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal has been rightfully raked over the coals for an aggressive monetization scheme, which could extract anywhere from $100,000 to an absurd $600,000 to max out a single character. The backlash has resulted in Diablo Immortal becoming the lowest-rated PC game in Metacritic history, but despite that, the game is still raking it in.

Today, the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy interview with Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra, who was clearly aiming to rehabilitate the company’s image following a series of development setbacks and scandals. You’d think Ybarra might have used the opportunity to express some contrition regarding Diablo Immortal’s much-criticized monetization, but it seems Blizzard is sticking to its guns. Ybarra insists they’ve designed a game where you can “literally do 99.5% of everything” for free and that hundreds of millions could potentially play without spending any extra cash.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Diablo Immortal Reaches $1m Total Daily Revenue Despite Criticism

When we think about monetization, at the very highest level it was, “How do we give a free Diablo experience to hundreds of millions of people, where they can literally do 99.5% of everything in the game?” The monetization comes in at the end game. The philosophy was always to lead with great gameplay and make sure that hundreds of millions of people can go through the whole campaign without any costs. From that standpoint, I feel really good about it as an introduction to Diablo.

According to a Blizzard rep, the “vast majority” of Diablo Immortal are playing for free, although specific numbers weren’t provided. Of course, these justifications largely talk around the real issue. The vast majority of players for all free-to-play games don’t pay anything, because they log in, play for a few minutes until they hit a paywall, then move on to something else. It’s the hardcore players, those prone to being drawn in and hooked by free-to-play mechanics, that we have to talk about. It’s on free-to-play games to not exploit their most dedicated players, and I don’t see how you can describe charging hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single character as anything but. That said, the march toward mobile will continue, as Ybarra says Blizzard’s traditional focus on PC gaming is a thing of the past…

My hope is we evolve franchises to deliver great experiences to players on a more regular basis, but also expand our universes across devices. Just releasing games on PC doesn’t serve people playing games today.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Per Ybarra, Blizzard has hired ex-Disney execs Jessica Martinez and Makaiya Brown to lead company culture and equity efforts, and the subjects are now discussed at “every single staff meeting.” That said, employees the LA Times spoke to under the condition of anonymity expressed skepticism whether the studio’s issues can be fixed.

Diablo Immortal is available now on PC and mobile devices.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order