Diablo II AI Remastered Looks Glorious In New 4K, 60 FPS Video

There's still no trace of an official Diablo II remaster, but we can get a pretty good idea of how it would look thanks to a brand new video.

Micheal ReznoR recently released a new video of his Diablo II Remaster project, showing the game running at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Sadly, the game doesn't actually run at this resolution and frame rate, as the video is a recording of the original Diablo II gameplay enhanced through Deep Learning Neural Network AI and Advanced Motion Interpolation. Still, the results are quite impressive.

Diablo II in proper 16:9 3840x2160 this time and 60 fps? You asked for it, you have it! Let's play Sorceress and try some skills in various Acts. Using Glide + PlugY + 1.13c + BH + Slash Diablo + D2MultiRes + EAX + 3D + HRTF.

There have been talks of an official Diablo II remaster for some time now. Back in May, it was being rumored that one is in the works by Vicarious Visions, but nothing has been announced as of now. Last year, Diablo series creators Max Schaefer, Erich Schaefer, and David Brevik revealed that a remaster is unlikely, as all the original assets are gone, and everything would have to be made from scratch, so if this rumored remaster would be closer to a remake in some ways.

The next entry in the series will be Diablo IV, currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game, which has been announced last year, will go back to the series' dark roots, doing away with the visual design featured in Diablo III. A release date has yet to be confirmed.