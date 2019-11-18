A Diablo II Remastered Is Unlikely, As Root Code And Assets Are Lost

A Diablo II remaster seems to be extremely unlikely, as everything would have to be developed from scratch.

Speaking at ExileCon 2019 last weekend, as reported by GameSpot, the creators of the Diablo series, Max Schaefer, Erich Schaefer, and David Brevik, spoke about the development of the second entry in the series, revealing that code and assets for the game were fatally corrupted when it was quite far in development. Everything was then rebuilt using the version of the game the developers took home to play.

I had a big chunk of it. Went home, pulled out the hard drive or whatever we did back then. Spent a few days reconstructing it, which ended up working fine, except that we lost all the history. We lost a lot of the assets, art assets.

For this reason, a Diablo II remaster is extremely unlikely, as everything would have to be created from scratch.

It would make it very difficult for Blizzard to do a Diablo 2 Remaster because all the assets we used are pretty much gone. They'd have to make them from scratch.

While it's a shame that the second entry in the series is not going to make a comeback, fans of classic Diablo have Diablo IV to look forward to, as the new entry in the series seems to be closer to the first entries in the series than Diablo III, especially regarding setting and aesthetics.

Players will find a lifetime’s worth of adventure scattered across a land rooted in unique ecologies and inhabited by dangerous new foes. They’ll delve into randomized dungeons packed with unpredictable adversaries and unimaginable treasures. While continuing to fully support solo and coordinated party play, Diablo IV will also provide opportunities for groups of players to encounter each other in the same shared world—whether to tackle bigger challenges . . . or possibly even slaughter one another in player-vs.-player combat.

Diablo IV is now in development for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.