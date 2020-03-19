DFI Unveils Raspberry Pi-Sized PC With AMD Ryzen Embedded CPU

DFI, which is a Taiwanese maker of embedded systems, has announced the GHF51, which is a tiny PC that is roughly the size of a Raspberry Pi but features an AMD Ryzen Embedded CPU as well as features support for Vega graphics. This tiny PC features AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 series CPUs, which may be the smallest implementation of this processor to date.

For connectivity, this tiny PC features two HDMI 1.4, and these HDMI ports feature a resolution of up to 4096 by 2160 at 24 Hz refresh rate. These ports are powered by AMD's Vega GPU with up to three computing units, this Vega GPU features H.2651 decoding/encoding support, alongside that this GPU features VP9 decode support as well.

The IO of this tiny PC features a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port as well as a single Gigabit Ethernet port, and the two Micro-HDMI ports. This tiny PC may not offer a wide selection of USB port, but for the noticeably smaller footprint that this PC requires means that having to attach a USB Type-C USB Hub will still make this an incredibly small system.

Since this tiny PC has a Ryzen embedded R1000 series processors that offer a 12-watt TDP since Ryzen processors work best with faster RAM, this tiny PC provides three different options of RAM. That being 2 GB / 4 GB / 8 GB, all of these RAM options are Single Channel DDR4 RAM and offer a RAM speed of 3200 MHz.

For storage and expansion, this tiny PC features support for one 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB eMMC storage, and if you need some further expansion, this tiny PC offers one Full-size Mini PCIe slot (this being PCIe Gen 2).

The overall dimensions of this PC are in the 1.8" SBC form factor, with the Length and Width being 84 mm (3.31") x 55 mm (2.17"). The height is still TBD, and the PCB is still TBD on DFI's website, this is most likely due to the status being labeled as "Preliminary" and is still subject to change.