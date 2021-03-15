Third-party developers are currently prioritizing the Nintendo Switch for their upcoming game releases due to the platform’s large installed based and ongoing success, according to Bloomberg journalist Takashi Mochizuki.

In a new article published today, the journalist writes that Nintendo is targeting a record year for the Nintendo Switch and its games. “Nintendo is planning for sales of its signature Switch game console to be flat or slightly higher in the fiscal year ending March 2022, boosted by the introduction of a version with an OLED display, according to executives at allies including component suppliers, software publishers, and retailers”, Mochizuki writes.

In addition to the rumored introduction of the new Nintendo Switch “Pro” model, high-profile game releases are expected to drive game sales even further. “A series of marquee game releases is expected to drive software sales next fiscal year to 250 million units, far more than the record 205 million units forecast for the current year, according to the partners and suppliers, speaking anonymously as the plans are not public.”

Interestingly, as also mentioned in the new article, game developers are prioritizing Nintendo’s hybrid platform over other platforms due to the larger installed base and its ongoing momentum, allowing for a larger audience to be reached.

“Software developers similarly are prioritizing the Switch for their upcoming game releases as the console is almost certain to surpass the 100 million units sold threshold, assuring a large audience of potential customers”, the article reads.

Surely interesting with the next-gen consoles from both Sony and Microsoft, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, having made their entry late last year.

Nintendo Switch lifetime sales surpassed those of the Nintendo 3DS as of December 31st and Nintendo's hit platform is on track to outsell the Nintendo Wii by the end of this year as well - an impressive feat for sure.