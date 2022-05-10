Nintendo Switch Sales Reach 107.65 Million Units; Annual Software Unit Sales Hit New Record

After Sony's update on PS5 sales, it is now time to get the latest official info on Nintendo Switch sales thanks to the company's latest fiscal year report. Nintendo Switch sales also suffered from the ongoing chip shortage, declining around 20% compared to last year, but they also reached a grand total of 107.65 million consoles sold to date. Meanwhile, annual software unit sales have hit a new record in FY 2021, thanks to many Switch games selling over a million units during the fiscal year.

• Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 20.0% year-on-year to 23.06 million units. This breaks down to 13.56 million units of Nintendo Switch, 5.80 million units of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, and 3.70 million units of Nintendo Switch Lite. Software unit sales increased 1.8% yearon-year to 235.07 million units.

• Compared to last fiscal year, when the March 2020 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a major driver of hardware sales in the first half, this fiscal year hardware sales declined, affected by factors including the continued shortages of semiconductor components and other parts. That being said, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model was off to a good start following its launch in October 2021, and the entire Nintendo Switch family enjoyed stable sales.

• Looking at software, sales grew beyond 10 million units for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, both released in November 2021, and for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, released in January 2022. Furthermore, the evergreen title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continued to show strong sales as well. As a result, annual software unit sales were the highest ever posted for a Nintendo hardware to date.

Digital sales also grew by 4.5% on a year-over-year basis, accounting for 42.6% of the total software sales. Overall, though, net sales decreased this year by 3.6% and operating profit also went down by 7.5% compared to the fiscal year 2020. Royalty income saw an increase in FY 2021, but the mobile business experienced a 6.5% decrease in sales.

For the next fiscal year, Nintendo provided a forecast of 21 million hardware units in Nintendo Switch sales. On the software side, Nintendo plans to sell approximately 210 million games through its platform.