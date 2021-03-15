Devotion Now Available from Purchase Through Red Candle’s Own Store
Devotion, the horror game that was taken down from Steam a couple of years ago after intense review bombing from Chinese players angry about a Xi Jinping reference, is once again available for purchase via the newly launched store of Taiwanese studio Red Candle Games.
Priced $16.99, the game is available in DRM-free format and the same will be true for all future Red Candle Games projects.
Hello, Red Candle e-shop is now online. https://t.co/smmZxHj7zQ#返校Detention, #還願Devotion and our future projects will all be on e-shop in DRM-free format.
We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games. pic.twitter.com/1SxzBZSiyW
— redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) March 15, 2021
Find out more about Devotion below.
From the creators of the IndieCade Journey Award winner Detention, Red Candle Games brings you a story Inspired by East Asian folk culture.
Devotion is a first-person atmospheric horror game depicting the life of a family shadowed by religious belief. Explore as a 1980s Taiwan apartment-complex lost in time gradually shift into a hellish nightmare. Delve into the vows each member of the family has made, and witness their devotion.
Story
You step into your apartment, 80s music drifts through the air, an idol show plays on the television; a nostalgic setting surely, but what is this feeling of unease? You question this place you used to call “home,” noticing as it distorts with every shift of your eyes, anxious as your surroundings skirt the precipice of the extraordinary. As you push through each memory, uncovering the layers of each mystery, you may find buried in this home, the unsettling truth of those who lived here.
“Remember what you prayed for…”
Features
- First-person atmospheric horror
- Story-driven exploration and intrigue
- Sound design applying the use of East Asian instruments and 80s Taiwanese music
- Relive the 1980s Taiwanese lifestyle through visuals and setting
- Unique Taiwanese/East Asian reference (folk culture, elements of taoism/buddhism)
Original Theme Song
Written and performed by Golden Melody Award winner “No party for Cao Dong”.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter