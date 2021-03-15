Devotion Now Available from Purchase Through Red Candle’s Own Store

Devotion, the horror game that was taken down from Steam a couple of years ago after intense review bombing from Chinese players angry about a Xi Jinping reference, is once again available for purchase via the newly launched store of Taiwanese studio Red Candle Games.

Priced $16.99, the game is available in DRM-free format and the same will be true for all future Red Candle Games projects.

GOG Announces Devotion Relaunch, Then Reverses Decision

Hello, Red Candle e-shop is now online. https://t.co/smmZxHj7zQ#返校Detention, #還願Devotion and our future projects will all be on e-shop in DRM-free format. We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games. pic.twitter.com/1SxzBZSiyW — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) March 15, 2021

Find out more about Devotion below.