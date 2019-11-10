Devil May Cry 5 Online Co-Op Mod Available Now on PC

Devil May Cry 5 had a very limited online co-op feature, as you might recall. Through the so-called Cameo System, other players could randomly appear in your game, sometimes joining in battle as well.

Needless to say, this system didn't serve much of a purpose in practice. Now, however, modders Dante and Raz0r have published a Devil May Cry 5 Co-Op Trainer mod on Nexus, vastly increasing the online co-op capabilities of the game.

Up to three players can now properly play together (with matchmaking) in most of the game's missions and even in the Bloody Palace mode. Additionally, this mod also exposes graphics options that aren't otherwise available via in-game settings.

If you do try it, leave a comment below to detail your experience!

Graphics options: Enables changing the ingame graphics options, some options are not available via the ingame graphics menus, some options need a restart of a level to be applied (mesh quality, texture quality etc) Floating Pause Menu: Changes the pause menu to a floating menu that does not pause the game and does not disconnect during online play. DO NOT ENABLE IF YOU WANT TO DISCONNECT ON PURPOSE BY PAUSING THE GAME. Auto-Reconnect hack: Sets the timeout for disconnecting from a coop match from 60 to 0 seconds (aka you will instantly reconnect when unpausing the game) Save File Import: Enables you to import a savefile from another Steam user. Close the game, place the new savefile in C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\[usernumber]\601150\remote\win64_save, launch the trainer and enable this option, then start the game, disable this option after the game saved once. WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE LOSS OF ANY DATA/SAVEFILES THAT RESULTS FROM THE USAGE OF THIS TRAINER, ALWAYS BACKUP YOUR SAVEFILES. Bloody Palace Continue: Lets your start a Bloody Palace run from any stage. Set the stage, character, Player HP and DT while in the title screen or main menu, then click SET and press Continue in the title screen or main menu. Coop Hack: Adds realtime 3 player coop similar to that of mission 13 to Bloody Palace Stage 1 to 100 and to the following missions: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17

Enable before entering Bloody Palace/selecting the mission that you want to play in coop, can be left enabled without influencing other missions. Matchmaking works the following way: Players playing the same mission on Human or Devil Hunter will be matched, the same goes for those that play on Son of Sparda and Dante Must Die. The restrictions of the original coop for mission 13 apply for this hack too: no coop when you use a super costume, no coop on Heaven or Hell and Hell and Hell

In Bloody Palace, players who are playing the same stage will be matched. The following rules apply for the matchmaking in Bloody Palace:

1) Players can only be matched with others during a stage before clearing the stage (aka before the last enemy died).

2) Matchmaking starts when a player enters a new stage.

3) Players will be disconnected when leaving a stage and have to reconnect after spawning in the next stage.

4) There is no matchmaking in Nero´s preparation stage.

5) Reconnection happens automatically when entering a new stage, however, rarely pausing and unpausing once (either with or without floating pause hack) is necessary to reconnect.

Worst case you need to suspend the stage and restart it from the main menu, though this really shouldn´t be necessary most of the time.

6) It is recommended not to leave a stage at the exact same moment as the other player(s) since this makes the issue mentioned in 5) occur more often.