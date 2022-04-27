Devil May Cry 5 Has Sold Over 5 Million Units Globally, Says CAPCOM

Devil May Cry 5 has finally surpassed the sales milestone of five million units sold globally, according to game developer and publisher CAPCOM.

Devil May Cry 5 originally launched a bit over three years ago. Francesco De Meo loved it in his review, rating it 9.8 out of 10.

Devil May Cry 5 is the best entry in the series and one of the best character action games ever released, taking everything that made Devil May Cry 3 and 4 good and bringing everything up a notch. In addition to its excellent combat mechanics and level design, which expand greatly on the elements introduced in past games, the story and characters had never before received such focus in Devil May Cry. The game may be lacking in extra content such as the fan-favorite Bloody Palace mode at launch, but don't let this small flaw prevent you from getting what will surely be one of the 2019 Game of the Year contenders. Those who only wish to play the game through once at regular difficulty will "only" see Devil May Cry 5 as a very good action game that can keep them engaged from beginning to end, but veterans of the series will see it as the deep, fun and engaging game they have been waiting for over ten years.

CAPCOM then released the Special Edition in late 2020, to celebrate the launch of next-generation consoles, adding features like DualSense features on PlayStation 5, 120Hz, and ray tracing modes. Sadly, some of these additions never made it to PC.