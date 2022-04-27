Devil May Cry 5 Has Sold Over 5 Million Units Globally, Says CAPCOM
Devil May Cry 5 has finally surpassed the sales milestone of five million units sold globally, according to game developer and publisher CAPCOM.
「DMC5」の世界累計販売数が500万本を突破！
皆さま応援ありがとうございます。
PlayStation4『デビル メイ クライ 5 プレイヤー バージルパック』も対象のカプコン スプリング セールは本日4月27日（水）23:59まで。
お見逃しなく！https://t.co/W127UpuhzC#DMC5 pic.twitter.com/1cmqyPjFts
— devilmaycry_jp (@devilmaycry_jp) April 27, 2022
Devil May Cry 5 originally launched a bit over three years ago. Francesco De Meo loved it in his review, rating it 9.8 out of 10.
Devil May Cry 5 is the best entry in the series and one of the best character action games ever released, taking everything that made Devil May Cry 3 and 4 good and bringing everything up a notch. In addition to its excellent combat mechanics and level design, which expand greatly on the elements introduced in past games, the story and characters had never before received such focus in Devil May Cry. The game may be lacking in extra content such as the fan-favorite Bloody Palace mode at launch, but don't let this small flaw prevent you from getting what will surely be one of the 2019 Game of the Year contenders.
Those who only wish to play the game through once at regular difficulty will "only" see Devil May Cry 5 as a very good action game that can keep them engaged from beginning to end, but veterans of the series will see it as the deep, fun and engaging game they have been waiting for over ten years.
CAPCOM then released the Special Edition in late 2020, to celebrate the launch of next-generation consoles, adding features like DualSense features on PlayStation 5, 120Hz, and ray tracing modes. Sadly, some of these additions never made it to PC.
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is every bit as good as the original release, if not even more, thanks to the many additions like playable Vergil, Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight difficulty. While ray tracing and DualSense support are not massive game-changers, they round up the package nicely and help making it a worthy purchase for every Devil May Cry fan and for those who did not have yet the pleasure to experience one of the best character action games released in recent years.
