Devil May Cry 5 Showcased Running on Steam Deck in New Video

Devil May Cry 5 seems to look and run great on the upcoming Steam Deck, judging from a new video that has been shared online.

The Steam Deck Gameplay Video, which has been shared on the Devil May Cry official YouTube channel, shows the game running on the new console from Valve off-screen, but it definitely looks like it won't have any trouble running the latest entry in the series created by Capcom.

Devil May Cry 5 launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in 2019 before getting ported to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. This new version of the game includes all of the content available in the original as well as some additional features. You can learn more about it by checking out my review.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is every bit as good as the original release, if not even more, thanks to the many additions like playable Vergil, Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight difficulty. While ray tracing and DualSense support are not massive game-changers, they round up the package nicely and help making it a worthy purchase for every Devil May Cry fan and for those who did not have yet the pleasure to experience one of the best character action games released in recent years.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Special Edition is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.