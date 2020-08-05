Detroit: Become Human Has Sold Over 5 Million Units; Community Play Twitch Extension Reportedly Very Popular

Detroit: Become Human has now sold over 5 million units between PlayStation 4 and PC, Quantic Dream announced yesterday in a press release. The game launched on Steam one month ago alongside two other Quantic Dream titles, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls.

Additionally, the press release notes the popularity of the Community Play Twitch extension, which has been already used by nearly 500 streamers. Its real-time polls have registered over 1.5 million votes to date from viewers.

Guillaume de Fondaumière, Co-CEO and Head of Publishing at Quantic Dream, stated:

Launching Detroit: Become Human on Steam has been a delightful experience for us. The response we’re seeing has been incredibly positive, in particular in Asian markets. We are also thrilled by the response garnered by the concomitant release of our Community Play extension for streamers and viewers on Twitch, which elevated a fundamentally single player game into a social experience.

Korean streamer Kumikomii added:

I could immerse myself in streaming and connect with my audience much better thanks to the Community Play Twitch extension. It was refreshing to play while the audience led me to whole new situations and scenario branches that I would not have discovered playing on my own. The overlay interface fits so well with Detroit’s art direction that some of my viewers thought it was part of the game itself. I had so much fun that I played three more days until reaching the end of the game.

Quantic Dream is now fully independent and, as outlined on the occasion of the recent 23rd anniversary of the company, the plan is to go into self-publishing and even to publish games made by other studios. In early 2019, NetEase acquired a minority stake in the Paris-based studio, which certainly bolstered the current plans to go multi-platform after many years of PlayStation exclusivity.