Twitch Resets Every User’s Stream Keys Amidst Hacking Investigation

As we previously reported, Twitch suffered a massive hack that took the personal data of thousands of users. The data breach brought several aspects of the website, such as creator payout information and even the site's source code. Twitch recently acknowledged the issue was happening and that they were investigating the matter.

The company came back last night with an update, revealing that due to the severity of the hack, the stream key data of every user on the platform was reset for safety reasons. Twitch users got notified of this rectification through the e-mail address associated with their account. The e-mail states:

[User] Out of an abundance of caution, we have reset all stream keys. You can get your new stream key through Twitch's Stream settings Depending on which broadcast software you use, you may need to manually update your software with this new key to start your next stream: Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation and Twitch Mobile App users should not need to take any action for your new key to work.

Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation and Twitch Mobile App users should not need to take any action for your new key to work.

For all others, please refer to specific setup instructions for your software of choice. Thank you,

Twitch Staff

This update was also revealed overnight in a pair of updates to the Twitch blog. In the update made on October 6 at 10:30 PM PT, the company talked about how they learned that the reason behind the exposure of user data was due to an error in the website's server configuration change that a third party subsequently accessed.

As the investigation is ongoing, we are still in the process of understanding the impact in detail. We understand that this situation raises concerns, and we want to address some of those here while our investigation continues. At this time, we have no indication that login credentials have been exposed. We are continuing to investigate. Additionally, full credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, so full credit card numbers were not exposed.

More details regarding the hacking investigation are soon to follow. Stay tuned for more information as it comes.