Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls Coming to Steam Next Month

After many years as a PlayStation-exclusive developer, Quantic Dream brought their catalog of recent hits to the Epic Games Store last year. Well, it turns out Epic’s period of exclusivity was shorter than the year-long stints we usually see, as Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain are coming to Steam next month! The news was officially announced on Twitter a few minutes ago…

Finally! Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human are coming to Steam on June 18! #QuanticStream Download the free demos NOW:

Heavy Rain: https://t.co/vgyWgO3YBt

Detroit: https://t.co/SbIxbSbfoR

Beyond: https://t.co/P51sXvOhwm pic.twitter.com/83TaO6x7Ai — QUANTIC DREAM (@Quantic_Dream) May 25, 2020

The PC versions of Detroit and Quantic Dream’s other games have been updated to play at 4K with various added visual bells and whistles. Each of the three QD games coming to Steam are offering free demos, which are available to try out right now! Not sure what these games are all about? You can check out quick descriptions of each one, below.

Beyond: Two Souls - A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances by Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Craft your own action-packed story through your choices and actions as you live her life – a girl born with a link to a supernatural entity called Aiden. By playing as both Jodie and Aiden, you will face spectacular physical and psychological challenges to understand what truly lies…beyond.

Detroit: Become Human – In 2038 technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans. Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future - through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game's intense, branching narrative plays out. You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity's destiny?

Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human will become available on Steam on June 18. Anyone planning on trying out these games for the first time or perhaps just picking up some old PlayStation favorites on PC?