Destiny 2 “Season of the Splicer” Adds New Activities, Brings Back Vault of Glass Next Week

Thing are about to get dark in Destiny 2 when the Season of the Splicer launches next week. The Last City has been plunged into perpetual twilight as players are tasked with repelling a full-on Vex invasion. This update will revolve around two new main challenges – a new 6-player matchmade activity called Override and a regularly-updated pinnacle mission called Expunge. Oh, and yes, the Vault of Glass is also making its triumphant return. You can check out a Season of the Splicer gameplay trailer, below.

Here’s a rundown of everything included in Season of the Splicer:

An Endless Night The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler. It is here, bathed in perpetual moonlight, that Ikora reveals the identity of an unlikely ally that may hold the keys to triumphing over this attack. Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, leads a small group of Eliksni who wish to be closer to the Traveler. As a Sacred Splicer, he possesses the knowledge needed to combat the Vex technology that ensnares the Last City. There is a bond of Light shared here... will it be enough? New Challenges Override (6-Player Matchmade Activity) - Fireteams of six will use Splicer tech to hack the Vex Network. Uncover their secrets, steal their code, and user their power against them.

Vault of Glass The time lost Raid returns - Stored away, deep in the Vault of Glass on Venus is Atheon, Time's Conflux. No one knows what this Vex is. Guardians must access the Vault, navigate the fractures in space and time, and terminate Atheon before it can become an unstoppable threat. Armor Synthesis Grow your collection among the stars and forge your look in the Last City. Every journey and every Guardian is unique. Your armor should be too. With the help of Ada-1 , Guardians will recover Braytech secrets from Europa that allow the building of a device known as the Loom.

, Ada-1 will safeguard the Loom within the Tower, which will granting Guardians the ability to create Synthweave. Synthweave unlocks the power to turn almost any piece of armor into a Universal Ornament.

Armaments 00110111 - Over 30 new and reprised Legendary weapons to crash the Vex Network with. Find the perfect weapon, the perfect roll, and bring an end to this endless night.

Of course, Season of the Splicer will also include a new season pass – you can get the rundown on everything you can earn, right here.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. Season of the Splicer kicks off next Tuesday (May 11).