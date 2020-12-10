Destiny 2 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Compared in New Video

The Destiny 2 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S upgrade is now live, and a new video shared online takes a good look at these new versions of the game.

The video, shared by ElAnalisteDeBits, highlights the most important improvements introduced by the upgrade, such as improved frame rate in the campaign and PvP. The game runs pretty much the same on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with the PlayStation 5 version featuring more noticeable antialiasing. As previously announced, the game runs at 1080p resolution on Xbox Series S.

Destiny 2 is updated to Nextgen with a main feature that was (in my point of view) very necessary. The 60FPS in the campaign (120FPS in the PVP). Apart from this, the differences between versions, again, are minimal. In Series S the game runs at 1080p resolution and has a shorter draw distance. Series X and PS5 hit 2160p. PS5 also has a somewhat more noticeable antialiasing than in Series X, achieving slightly smoother edges. Because of this, Series X displays a subtly sharper image (more noticeable on distant textures). Once again, preferences for choosing the platform to play Destiny 2 should revolve around your personal tastes.

The Destiny 2 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade also introduced Field of View customization and cross-generation play.

We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.

There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.

For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X|S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.

Destiny 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.