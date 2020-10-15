Like most major ongoing current-gen games, Destiny 2 will be getting a next-gen refresh, and today Bungie revealed new details and a December release date for the update. Destiny 2 will run at 4K and 60fps on both the Xbox Series X and PS5, and 1080p and 60fps on the Xbox Series S. A few other features, including a field-of-view slider and, of course, faster load times are also being promised. Here are a few more details:

We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.

There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.

For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X|S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.

Before the next-gen updates arrive in December, Destiny 2 will be launching its next big expansion, Beyond Light, on November 10. Beyond Light will take players to Jupiter’s chilly icebound moon, Europa, add the elemental power of Statis, the new Deep Stone Crypt raid, and more. Bungie will also be pulling a Disney and locking a large portion of its out-of-date legacy content in the “Destiny Content Vault” with the launch of Beyond Light – you can get the full rundown on everything going away, right here.

Bungie: We’re Trying to Get Destiny 2 to Feel Like Destiny 1, But Updated to the Systems We Have Now

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The next-gen optimized versions of the game will be available on December 8. What do you think? Excited to see how Destiny 2 will look and play on next-gen consoles?