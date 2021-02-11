Xbox Series X | S Backward Compatibility Upgrade to Be Announced Next Week – Rumor

An upgrade to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S backward compatibility may be announced next week, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported by Reddit user Babu1993, Spanish tech YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, who mostly focuses on video games technical analysis and comparison videos teased an announcement from Microsoft coming on February 17th in a now-deleted tweet.

On February 17, Xbox fans are going to have some very interesting content on the channel. I can't say more until that day. Thanks to Xbox for giving me early access so I can prepare my coverage in advance!

While the tweet doesn't make any reference to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S backward compatibility, a tease from well-known insider Klobrille suggests that this announcement could be related to the framerate doubling tech that Microsoft revealed last year and that has yet to be implemented.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bring next-gen performance to your favorite games. Higher, steadier framerates make games feel smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay. Many improvements are the result of the custom designed processor that allows compatible games to play and leverage the increased CPU, GPU and memory from the new consoles. In addition however, the backward compatibility team has developed new methods for effectively doubling the framerate on select titles. While not applicable for many titles due to the game’s original physics or animations, these new techniques the team has developed can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware. Fallout 4 framerate, shown below, is effectively doubled from 30fps to 60fps on Xbox Series S, delivering a new way to preserve and enjoy this legendary title.

As Microsoft has yet to say anything about the matter, we have to take this with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more comes in, so stay tuned for all the latest Xbox Series X | S news.