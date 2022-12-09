Destiny 2 Lightfall Latest Trailer Debuted at The Game Awards

Earlier this week, Destiny 2 released the Season of the Seraph, adding in a brand-new Seasonal Quest, new weapons, armor, revamping The Crucible, and more. Tomorrow, the Season’s new Dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, releases at 12:00 PM EST, but tonight, at The Game Awards 2022, Bungie has new information relating to Lightfall.

Destiny 2: Lightfall will release in February 2023 and, like The Witch Queen, is a massive Story expansion. That said, the team at Bungie released a brand-new trailer for Lightfall, focusing on showcasing some of Neptune, and has new gameplay focused on Strand, the game’s fifth subclass available to Guardians.

You can watch the brand-new Lightfall expansion trailer below.

Strand offers players various methods of trapping enemies in place, performing wide-sweeping melee attacks, and you can attach to other moving players (evidenced by the demo user attaching to a Titan using their Thundercrash super). Various other abilities were shown, too, like Strand energy splitting off into dozens of additional projectiles, sending forward large crescent-shaped energy blasts, and more. Grenades and other tools were not shown.

The expansion’s release date was also shown: February 28th, 2023. Pre-orders are out right now, and pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition gives you access to the expansion, the four seasons (and related content) releasing throughout 2023, and Rahool’s Exotic Stash (at the start of each Season in 2023, players get an Exotic Cipher and premium upgrade materials).

Players will also get access to Quicksilver.Storm immediately (an Exotic Auto Rifle), and when the expansion releases, they’ll also receive an exclusive ornament and its Weapon Catalyst (an item that grants it various enhancements). Other items included in pre-ordering Lightfall include an Exotic Emote, an Emblem, and Exotic Ghost Shell.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Destiny 2 Lightfall and other expansions, new features, and more are released. Destiny 2 can download on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Google Stadia version is available but will be discontinued in January 2023.