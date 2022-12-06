Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Details Revealed in Latest Trailer

The latest details regarding the upcoming Season of the Seraph for Destiny 2 have been revealed. This new season will bring new activities for players, a new Season Pass, and other story content. The season is unique on its own because, unlike other seasons, this one was basically not promoted as much, with only a few hints to go off of.

Fast forward to today, a few hours before the Season starts, and Bungie drops this new trailer that showcases the stuff you'll be able to get. You can see the trailer for Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph below:

This Season focuses on Rasputin, the AI that Anastasia Bray plans to rebuild. In this season, the Hive God of War, Xivu Arath will try to seize control of Rasputin's network of weaponized satellites. The Vanguard will respond by having covert operations armed with the Warmind's most advanced weaponry using specialized agents known as Seraphs.

Players will have to infiltrate behind enemy lines to rebuild pieces of Rasputin as they prepare for the upcoming arrival of the Witness. As you might expect, this Season will also bring some Seraph-themed armor and weapons, including a new glaive, machine gun, bow, pulse rifle, linear fusion rifle, and trace rifle.

Destiny 2 will also have a new Battle Pass, which will come with its own Exotic weapon for players who own the Witch Queen Expansion's Season Pass. The Season Pass also comes with new Gear and enhanced progression with over 100 rewards alongside Exotic engrams, upgrade materials, cosmetics, and more.

A ton of updates are also coming to the Crucible this month during the Season of the Seraph, including:

Updating the Crucible playlist structure to streamline Crucible offerings

Glory is being replaced with a new ladder called Competitive Division, a 3v3 ladder with seven rank divisions

A new Crucible Seal, Glorious, has been added to replace the Unbroken Seal

Bringing engram focusing to Lord Shaxx to give players more ways to engage with Crucible rewards

Trails of Osiris is getting a new Hand Cannon and Machine Gun

Iron Banner will get a new Zone Control mode called Fortress

Reprised Iron Banner armor sets from The Taken King

Lastly, we also got a reminder of the collaboration between Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed. This coillab brings new assassin-themed ornaments for each class and brand-new items available in Eververse. For those who want to explore the system in a stealthy style, players can sport looks inspired by Eivor (Titan), Kassandra (Hunter), and Altair (Warlock) in Destiny 2. On top of armor ornaments, guardians can also grab a new ghost, sparrow, ship, and the “Up my Sleeve” finisher.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will start today, December 6, 2022, and will stay until February 28, 2023. Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is still playable in Stadia until the service shuts down in January 2023.