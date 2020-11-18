Destiny 2 Will Be Completely Free To Play on Stadia This Week

If you've been thinking about jumping aboard the Destiny 2 train for some time, Google may have just made it incredibly easy to go forward with your decision.

Destiny 2 will be free to play beginning November 19, which also happens to be Stadia's first anniversary. There are no hidden fees, and you don't even have to be a $10-per-month Stadia Pro subscriber. You can simply jump into the game (sans expansions) and get started pretty much anywhere you are in the world with Stadia support.

Destiny 2’s PvP Crucible Mode Will be 120fps on Next-Gen Consoles

There are some exceptions, unfortunately. The Stadia version of Destiny 2 doesn't support cross-play multiplayer modes, and you'll be relegated to 1080p resolution if you're not a subscriber. But the benefits far outweigh the missing pieces of the puzzle. You can play Destiny 2 just about anywhere on any device (save for an iPhone or iPad). That means on a work or school computer, if necessary.

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play base game for players already, so this isn't the first time the game has been available for everyone to play without putting up any cash. But this is a great option in terms of play-anywhere benefits goes. Given that Destiny 2 is such an expansive adventure already, giving players the freedom to take their game with them across the country or maybe the next room over to let a roommate have the TV are useful factors all their own.

However, on the same day, Destiny 2: The Collection will also be removed from the library of Stadia Pro titles available for subscribers. It can be claimed up until November 19, but then afterward it will become unavailable. For anyone who has it downloaded, that and its accompanying DLC will remain viable for play.

It's a great time to become a Guardian, if you're interested in seeing what Bungie has up its sleeve, after all.