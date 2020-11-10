Destiny 2’s PvP Crucible Mode Will be 120fps on Next-Gen Consoles

A few weeks back, Bungie revealed what we can expect from Destiny 2 on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, but they left out one extra little tidbit – apparently, the game’s PvP Crucible mode will run at 120fps on next-gen consoles. This was revealed just a few minutes ago during the Xbox Launch Celebration livestream with Phil Spencer and Bungie’s Pete Parsons. You can check out the relevant exchange below (thanks to The Verge’s Tom Warren for grabbing the clip).

Now, Parsons doesn’t specify what next-consoles will support 120fps for Crucible, but we can fairly safely assume it’s both Xbox Series X and PS5 – if the feature was Xbox-exclusive, they would have mentioned it on the Xbox stream. Destiny 2 will run at 4K and 60fps on both the Xbox Series X and PS5, and 1080p and 60fps on the Xbox Series S. A few other features, including a field-of-view slider and, of course, faster load times are also being promised:

We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.

There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.

For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X|S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. Today marks the launch of the game’s major Beyond Light expansion, which you can read more about here. The next-gen optimized versions of Destiny 2 will be available on December 8.