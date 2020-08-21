Destiny 2 Will be Locking a Large Portion of its Past Content in the “Vault” in November

Earlier this summer, Bungie announced they’d be taking a page from the Disney playbook and locking some of their older content away in the Destiny Content Vault when the big Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion launches in November. Needless to say, some fans were upset about this, as removing content isn’t something most MMOs do, and it turns out the concern was warranted, as a lot of stuff is going into the Vault this November. All but two of Destiny 2’s raids, about a third of the game's Strikes and Crucible maps, and more will be gone. Basically, everything related to Io, the Titan, Mars, Mercury, and Leviathan destinations is getting the proverbial boot.

Here’s a full rundown of all the content entering the DCV when Beyond Light launches:

Strikes

Io

The Pyramidion

The Festering Core

Titan

Savathûn’s Song

Mars

Strange Terrain

Will of the Thousands

Mercury

Tree of Probabilities

A Garden World

Gambit Maps

Cathedral of Scars (Dreaming City)

Kell’s Grave (Tangled Shore)

Crucible Maps

Meltdown

Solitude

Retribution

The Citadel

Emperor’s Respite

Equinox

Eternity

Firebase Echo

Gambler’s Ruin

Legion’s Gulch

Vostok

PvP Modes

Supremacy

Countdown

Lockdown

Breakthrough

Doubles

Momentum Control

Scorched

Raids

Leviathan

Eater of Worlds (Leviathan)

Spire of Stars (Leviathan)

Scourge of the Past (Last City)

Crown of Sorrows (Leviathan)

Exotic Quests

Sturm

MIDA Multi-tool

Rat King

Legend of Acrius

Sleeper Simulant

Polaris Lance

Worldline Zero

Ace of Spades

The Last Word

Le Monarque

Jotunn

Izanagi's Burden

Thorn

Lumina

Truth

Bad Juju

Catalysts

Bad Juju

The Huckleberry

Izanagi's Burden

Legend of Acrius

Polaris Lance

Skyburner's Oath

Sleeper Simulant

Telesto

Outbreak Perfected

Whisper of the Worm

Worldline Zero

Again, that’s a lot of stuff going bye-bye! As many have pointed out, this is really going to screw free-to-play folks, as Bungie is zapping a large portion of the content included in Destiny 2: New Light. Now, maybe Bungie will be changing up their F2P offering come November, or maybe this is their way of phasing out the option in a roundabout way.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The Beyond Light expansion, and the vaulting of old content, is slated for November 10. What do you think? Do you think this whole DCV thing is justified? Or is Bungie making a big mistake?