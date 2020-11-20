The mysterious Demon’s Souls secret door on PS5 has now been opened, unlocking the secret behind it.

Early on, PS5 players discovered a mysterious door in Boletarian Palace in Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls Remake that wasn’t present in the original game. The developer isn’t uncommon with hiding secrets in its remakes, and as expected, players began their quest to be the first to unlock the door. YouTuber ‘Distortion2’ managed to be the first to unfold the secret. You’ll find his video down below.

Demon’s Souls Easy Mode Could Have Been a Reality on PS5

The secret door to unlocking the door? Collect 26 of the newly-added Ceramic Coins in fractured mode and trade them to the crow. After trading in their hard-earned coins, players will be given a ‘Rusted Key’, which provides access to the secret veranda that Bluepoint Games teased earlier this week.

A veranda you say? Yes, well this veranda carries the body with the full Penetrator armor set. We’ve included two more screenshots of Distortion wearing this incredible-looking armor down below.





We solved the mystery of the hidden door! Thanks for making such a great secret to get all the community involved @bluepointgames Was awesome looking for the coins in SOTC Remake and again in Demon's Souls Remake 😀 pic.twitter.com/gNpozqEztJ — Distortion2 (@Distortion_2) November 19, 2020

Demon’s Souls Remake is available globally now for PlayStation 5.