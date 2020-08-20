Demon’s Souls PS5 Has Already Been Rated by the South Korean Board

The launch of Demon's Souls PS5, the highly anticipated remake of the masterpiece released back in 2009 for PlayStation 3, might be nearer than we dared to hope.

The South Korean board has rated Demon's Souls PS5 last week, on August 13th. While this isn't exactly tantamount to a release date announcement, it does bode very well for a relatively close launch. In fact, the remake could even be a launch title - after all, the only other PlayStation 5 games rated so far are Godfall and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both confirmed to be due for release alongside Sony's next-generation console.

Demon’s Souls Remake New Screenshot Showcases Masterful Recreation of the Tower Knight

Demon's Souls PS5 was properly announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June, after many years of rumors. We don't know much about the remake itself, other than the fact that developer Bluepoint Games (the one behind the acclaimed Shadow of the Colossus remake for PlayStation 4) is adding enhanced shadow effects and ray tracing, as well as an option to switch between a graphics fidelity mode and a frame rate mode.

Are you excited for Demon's Souls PS5? Let us know below.