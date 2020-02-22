DeepCool Introduces the MATREXX 30 SI, Which is a Minimalist M-ATX Case

DeepCool has rolled out the MATREXX 30 SI, a unique looking minimalist Micro-ATX case for those who don't like looking at the internals of their PCs. The design of this case is characterized by an opaque black steel side panels, an all-black interior, and a front panel that has slits between the ridges that serve as the front intake. The front panel's IO is located at the top of the case, which is very common for Micro-ATX PC cases.

The inside compartment of this PC case offers support for mATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, a conventional ATX power supply, and a lot of storage options. The storage options of this case are two 5.25-inch bays, and one is external: three 3.5-inch bays, and two additional 2.5-inch mounts as well. For cable management, this case has 1.5 cm of crawlspace behind the motherboard tray to route cables through.

The main chamber offers clearance for graphics cards up to 250 mm in length, and this main chamber also provides support for a CPU cooler height of up to 151 mm in height. This case's power supply mount is located at the bottom to offer the best airflow.

The front panel features a honeycomb intake air design, and this design allows for more than adequate cooling while not hurting the aesthetic look of this case. For cooling, this case offers one 120 mm front fan intake or a 120 mm radiator, and a 120 mm rear exhaust fan or 120 mm radiator, from which the exhaust fan comes pre-installed.

The front panel connectivity includes two USB ports, one being USB 3.0 and the other being USB 2.0 ports, this case also features an Audio in 3.5 mm jack and an Audio out 3.5 mm jack. This case also features support for an ATX power supply, which can feature a maximum length of 170 mm.

DeepCool has not announced what this PC case will be priced at, or when this PC case will be available. If looking at similar PC case in the mATX PC case market, this PC case should be priced in roughly the $35 - $45 price range.