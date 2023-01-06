DeepCool Unveils The Might ASSASSIN IV CPU Cooler, New Digital AIOs, Fans & CH560 Case

DeepCool unveiled a range of new products at CES 2023 including its ASSASSIN IV CPU cooler, new AIOs, Fans, and PC Cases.

Press Release: DeepCool, a global brand, and manufacturer of computer hardware and peripherals for enthusiasts announce a return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the CES 2023 convention. After a 3-year absence due to the global pandemic, CES will be back in full swing in 2023. DeepCool will be hosting a showcase of new products at a Planet Hollywood suite where industry affiliates, partners, media, and other special guests will get a personal hands-on experience with soon-to-be-released products.

One of the reoccurring themes this year by DeepCool is the introduction of all Digital products such as the AIOs, Heatsink CPU Coolers, and PC Cases. The company is introducing several revisions of its existing coolers with the new Digital monitoring design.

DeepCool Assassin IV - The "AIR" Apparent

The new heir to the throne of air coolers will be on display in the form of the ASSASSIN IV. A sleek cooling powerhouse that can operate in silent mode. The Assassin moniker is more than just a name, and the newest iteration proves that this beast of an air cooler is a true silent killer of heat.

DeepCool's Assassin IV CPU Cooler comes with a 280W TDP capacity and is armed with 7 heat pipes, newly designed 120 & 140mm FDB fans allowing you to easily switch between silent & extreme modes, a full unobstructed clearance for high-profile RGB RAM & a simple plus clean design.

DeepCool FT14 - No Compromise 140mm Modular Fan

The FT14 140mm fan will make its debut and will highlight how fans can be "transformational."

Current owners of DeepCool products know that they get feature-rich high-quality products at an excellent value, and our new line of products will stay true to that reputation. The new fan comes with a 3-phase, 6-stage motor that increases fan performance, dBA levels, and efficiency.

Some of the features include:

Easily Reconfigures with a New Modular Frame

New Vibration Dampening Corners

Efficient 3-Phase 6-Stage Motor Improves performance and noise levels

PPS Fan Blades

DeepCool CH560 Digital - A High-Airflow Case That Monitors System Vitals

High air flow cases will not be absent, as the CH560 and the CH560 Digital will be on full display. With a hybrid mesh/tempered glass side panel, a high airflow front panel, three 140mm ARGB fans, and enough clearance for the largest of GPUs, the CH560 line has a lot of features and won’t break the bank.

The CH560 Digital edition will include an LCD display that will highlight CPU and GPU statuses at the same time. Both models will be available in white and in black.

