DeepCool Unveils Brand New LS Series AIO CPU Coolers In Black & White Flavors, Ready For AMD AM5 Socket

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 5, 2022
DeepCool has unveiled its next-generation LS Series AIO CPU coolers, offering great aesthetics & cooling performance in both black and white colors.

DeepCool's Latest LS Series AIO CPU Coolers Are AMD AM5 Socket Ready: Feature High-Performance Cooling With Stunning White & Black Designs

Press Release: DeepCool, a global brand in designing and manufacturing high-performance computer components for enthusiasts worldwide, announces an all-in-one (AIO), liquid CPU cooler to gamers, enthusiasts, and visual content creators who are looking for extreme cooling performance and low noise level for their builds, delectable RGB lighting effects and a customizable face-plate on the water pump of the cooler.

The DeepCool LS Series All-In-One Liquid CPU Coolers deliver outstanding cooling performance and spectacular A-RGB lighting visuals to give any gaming PC setup a premium upgrade. Our new 4th Gen pump design maximizes efficiency with increased power while maintaining low operational noise.

The LS Series AIO is built on a 4th Gen, water pump design by DeepCool that maximizes cooling performance. The new pump design contains a powerful 3-phase motor that can pump up to 3100 RPM. Improved microchannel layout ensures optimal coolant flow and a thick solid copper base with a seamless match. The front of the pump contains a new infinity mirror design that projects two light loops for a mesmerizing visual effect while also allowing installation in any orientation with an independently rotatable logo plate. For users who want full customization, an additional blank plate is provided for your own design.

The included DeepCool FC120 Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) PWM fans are tuned for excellent cooling on radiators while delivering superb silent efficiency and enhanced static pressure. The FC120 fans included in the LS series feature a different PWM range than the retail version. The Fluid Dynamic Bearing design provides dynamic PWM range, supreme airflow, near-silent operation at ≤32.9 dB(A) full load noise, and 50,000 hours of long operational lifespan.

The FC120 fans also come equipped with an innovative daisy chain cable connection to simplify RGB and PWM signals into one single cable that can chain multiple fans together and feature full functionality and synchronization. When no RGB controller is detected, the Auto-RGB rainbow effect is enabled by default for lighting functionality on systems without an appropriate 5 V support.

Installation is quick and easy with newly designed mounting brackets that keep your cooler fastened safely on both Intel and AMD platforms.

  • Intel LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1700/1200/1151/1150/1155
  • AMD AM5/AM4

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The LS Series All-In-One Liquid CPU Coolers are available on the DeepCool worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. All are backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the DeepCool worldwide customer service and technical support network.

The MSRP of the LS Series AIO is as below. For up-to-date pricing for the LS Series All-In-One Liquid CPU Coolers, please refer to the DeepCool website or contact your local DeepCool sales representative.

  • LS720 (360 mm) $ 139.99 USD
  • LS520 (240 mm) $ 109.99 USD
  • LS320 (120 mm) $ 89.99 USD

