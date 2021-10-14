Deathloop PC Game Update 1 Introduces NVIDIA DLSS, DualSense Controller Audio Support, Improved Ray Tracing Performance and More
A new Deathloop update is now live on PC, introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS and more.
Game Update 1, which is also live for the PlayStation 5 version as well, is around 11 GB big on PC and it introduces, alongside NVIDIA DLSS support, DualSense controller audio support, improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing, improved NPC pathing and reaction and several other fixes and enhancements.
Catch the full Deathloop Game Update 1 notes below.
- Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
- Added support for Nvidia DLSS
- Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)
Deathloop is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.
Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.
