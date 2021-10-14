Deathloop PC Game Update 1 Introduces NVIDIA DLSS, DualSense Controller Audio Support, Improved Ray Tracing Performance and More

A new Deathloop update is now live on PC, introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS and more.

Game Update 1, which is also live for the PlayStation 5 version as well, is around 11 GB big on PC and it introduces, alongside NVIDIA DLSS support, DualSense controller audio support, improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing, improved NPC pathing and reaction and several other fixes and enhancements.

Deathloop PC Patch Fixes the Mouse Movement Stuttering

Catch the full Deathloop Game Update 1 notes below.

Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement

Added support for Nvidia DLSS

Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

Deathloop is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.