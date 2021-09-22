Deathloop PC Patch Fixes the Mouse Movement Stuttering

Arkane Studios released a new hotfix (version 1.708.4.0) for Deathloop on PC, which fixes the stuttering induced when players moved the camera with their mouse. The developers also said they are looking into another issue that could occasionally cause stuttering at high frame rates.

This hotfix addresses an issue experienced by some players on PC whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of "stutter." Additionally, we are looking into a separate, but related issue that we have identified as a factor that may also be a cause of stuttering at high framerates. We will update further on this as soon as we have more information.

Deathloop was released last week on PC and PlayStation 5. The PC version sports several features such as ray tracing support (for shadows and ambient occlusion), HDR display support, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support, DualSense controller's features support, and NVIDIA Reflex support. There's no crossplay for the 1v1 Soulslike invasion multiplayer, though.

In case you're wondering whether your PC could run the game, these are the official minimum and recommended system requirements.

DEATHLOOP SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS