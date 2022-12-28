Deathloop Actor Teases Something New on the Way

It's been nearly a year and a half since the release of Deathloop, Arkane Lyon's time-loop-themed first-person shooter game. As with most games released by the studio, it wasn't a major commercial hit, but it proved very popular among critics and core gamers. It also won several awards, including Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction at last year's The Game Awards event.

A new rumor inadvertently started by Colt Vahn voice actor Jason Kelley might hint at a Deathloop DLC or sequel already in the works. Kelley was featured in a video interview hosted last month by Streamily, and he was accompanied by Ozioma Akagha, who voiced Colt's bane Julianna Blake.

At some point in the interview, Kelley was asked if he remembered the code names Arkane was using for Deathloop auditions. He replied that both actors were still working under those code names before quickly realizing he shouldn't have shared this detail.

Yes. I can't say them because they're still sometimes hiring us under the code names. Did I just say something I shouldn't have said?

For her part, Ozioma Akagha took the smart way out.

I am the...what's his name, Spider-Man, he plays Spider-Man....Yeah, I'm the Tom Holland of everything. They don't tell me anything because I don't know how to shut up. So, I don't know anything about anything.

Looking back at Arkane's history, the first Dishonored game received two story-based DLCs, The Knife of Dunwall and The Brigmore Witches. The second game, on the other hand, was followed by the standalone expansion Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. Prey, released by Arkane Austin, also got two expansions (Mooncrash and Typhon Hunter), though neither added new story beats.

Right now, it's anyone's guess what Arkane Lyon will do next with Deathloop, but we'll be sure to report here once any further rumors or official news are available. The base game is available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series S|X (including Game Pass).