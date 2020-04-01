Death Stranding PS4 Update 1.12 Adds Photo Mode alongside Various Performance Improvements

Sony and Kojima Productions have released Death Stranding PS4 update 1.12 which adds the all-new photo mode alongside several performance updates.

Kojima announced the arrival of the photo mode for PS4 last week. The mode was already confirmed for the upcoming PC version of the game, but following numerous requests from the community, Kojima decided to add the mode for PS4 players as well.

The Death Stranding photo mode allows players to change colors, frames, expressions, angles and much more. Aside from the new photo mode, the new patch packs performance improvements, but the exact improvements haven't been detailed.

I know you all have been waiting for this. The latest update (v.1.12) for #DeathStranding is now available, and features Photo Mode! Change angles, colors, frames, expressions and more! What will you snap?#TommorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/whPvRDVG2u — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 31, 2020

We’ve included the release notes for the 1.12 update down below:

Death Stranding PS4 Update 1.12 Release Notes Various performance improvements.

Addition of Photo Mode. Press the left side of the touch pad button to launch Photo Mode. Camera angles, coloring, and poses can be adjusted as you see fit. Press the Share button to save your photos. Because free camera movement has been prioritized, it is possible that the camera will collide with other objects. Note that there are certain areas in which Photo Mode cannot be used. Choose whether or not to temporarily save changes to Photo Mode settings when closing Photo Mode by selecting “Options” → “Game Settings” → Temporarily Save Settings.” In light of the above, you will now need to press the right side of the touch pad button to call out.



Death Stranding is available globally now for PS4. The game will release on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2nd.