Death Stranding New 8-bit Demake Looks Incredibly Charming

Death Stranding is among the most divisive video games released in recent years, but there's no denying that it is impacting the industry as a whole considerably. Many players are loving the game, and some of them have gone so far as creating demakes that make the game look no less charming.

The latest demake has been created by Fabricio Lima, who reimagined the game as an MSX, 8-bit era game. The game's main theme has also been reimagined in chiptune style, and it sounds very good.

And unfortunately, there was no more time to work on the other characters 🙁 I started the character rig for Heartman and Deadman, and had already finished Higgs... but, it will be next time :). @darrenjcbs @TroyBakerVA pic.twitter.com/9vEaWndHOV — Fabricio Lima ?️‍? (@NotFabricio) December 5, 2019

A major Death Stranding update is going to be released later this month. It will introduce some quality of life improvements as well as some tweaks that will enhance the experience.

Death Stranding is the first game directed by Hideo Kojima following his departure from Konami, and the first one in a while not related to the Metal Gear series.

Death Stranding takes place in a future America that’s more divided than ever thanks to a series of deadly terrorist strikes. In an effort to try to bring the fractured country together the president’s daughter Amelie (played by Lindsay Wagner) attempted a cross-country journey in order to reconnect a series of communication relays and spread a message of unity. Unfortunately, Amelie didn’t quite make it to her destination, as she was captured by a terrorist group, Homo Demens, and their leader the “Man in the Golden Mask” (Troy Baker) in the West Coast settlement of Edge Knot City.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. It will be released on PC next year.