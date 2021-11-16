Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster New Mods Restore Original SNES Battle Sprites, Interface

New Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster mods that have been shared online restore some of the game's visual elements to those of the original SNES release.

The SNES Battle Sprites mod reverts all of the characters' combat sprites to their SNES version, for a total of 4,044 restored sprites. You can download this mod from Nexus Mods.

The second mod that attempts to restore Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster's original feel is the SNES UI mod, which replaces the new interface used in the Pixel Remaster series with one that is reminiscent of the SNES version. You can download this mod from Nexus Mods as well.

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is the penultimate installment of the series, featuring new visuals and rearranged soundtrack. The game is now available on PC via Steam as well as on iOS and Android.