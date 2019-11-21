Death Stranding Looks Even More Haunting As A PlayStation 1 Demake

Death Stranding is incredibly haunting, with its desolate setting and fearsome dangers, but how much more haunting it would be if it were a PlayStation 1 game?

YouTube user Miziziziz recently shared a new short video showing how Death Stranding would look like if it were a PlayStation 1 game. The results are actually pretty good.

Days after release, Death Stranding continues to be a very divisive release, with players either loving or hating, with little to no middle ground. Hideo Kojima addressed the criticism, saying that audiences with certain artistic sensibilities have an easier time understanding the game.

I must say that the game received rave reviews, especially in Europe and Japan. Here in the United States, however, we have had stronger criticisms. Perhaps it is a difficult game to understand for a certain type of critic and audience. Americans are great fans of first-person shooters and Death Stranding isn't one, it flies higher. I always try to create new things and disputes and discussions are fine, but it must be said that the Italians or the French have a different artistic sensibility that allows them to appreciate this kind of very original product, not only in video games but also in cinema.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. It will be released on PC next year.