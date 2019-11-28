Death Stranding December Update To Introduce UI And Gameplay Tweaks

A big Death Stranding update is currently in the works, and it will bring some requested UI and gameplay tweaks.

Kojima Productions recently confirmed that the game's December update will address some of the most common requests, such as an option to change font size, a way to dispose of individual vehicles and more. The update will be released next month.

Good news! We are working on another update to address the most common requests from players such as the ability to increase text size or dispose of individual vehicles.

The update is set for around mid-December. We appreciate all your thoughtful feedback

Another Death Stranding update has been released earlier this week, introducing improvements to performance and network functionality. Notes are generic, so it is not yet clear how they have been improved.

Death Stranding is among the most unique games released in recent times, and the first game directed by Hideo Kojima following Metal Gear Solid V and his departure from Konami.

Death Stranding takes place in a future America that’s more divided than ever thanks to a series of deadly terrorist strikes. In an effort to try to bring the fractured country together the president’s daughter Amelie (played by Lindsay Wagner) attempted a cross-country journey in order to reconnect a series of communication relays and spread a message of unity. Unfortunately, Amelie didn’t quite make it to her destination, as she was captured by a terrorist group, Homo Demens, and their leader the “Man in the Golden Mask” (Troy Baker) in the West Coast settlement of Edge Knot City.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. The game will be released on PC during Summer 2020.