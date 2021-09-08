Death Stranding Director’s Cut Final Trailer Is Out Now

Kojima Productions has released the final trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut, the PlayStation 5 version of the action game originally released for PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and later for PC in July 2020.

Death Stranding Director's Cut takes advantage of the PlayStation 5's hardware and also adds quite a bit of content and gameplay features that should entice even those who've already completed the game. PS4 players can get the PS5 version with a $10 upgrade, and their previous saves will be compatible with the new version, which is due on September 24th.

Remastered for the PS5 console Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges in this definitive DEATH STRANDING experience. Expanded content Experience an extended storyline through new missions in an expanded area. Make use of additional weapons and vehicles, take on new enemy types and explore new locations such as the Firing Range and Racetrack, featuring extra missions and minigames. PlayStation 5 features Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – performance mode with scaled 4K and up to 60FPS or fidelity mode in native 4K -both with HDR support, so you can enjoy stunningly clear graphics and advanced texture streaming.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut offers a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.

There's no word yet on whether Death Stranding Director's Cut will make it to PC, but we're betting it will, albeit with a delay of a few months.